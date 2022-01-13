Lovely 3 bedroom RANCH home that boasts over 1100 finished square feet, many updates and on a quite dead end road. This home features an open floorplan with brand new carpet in the living room, hallway and two bedrooms. The living room opens into the kitchen and gives access to the laundry area, and 3rd bedroom. Down the hallway you will find 2 nice sized bedrooms and the full bathroom. The large 3rd bedroom (being converted back) provides many windows and private access to the back fenced yard. This home also features NEW ROOF (house and garage) and NEW WINDOWS 2019!!! Many other updates on sheet attached.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000
