Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a lovely neighborhood! This home is packed with terrific features including a 3 season porch, fenced-in backyard and patio perfect for entertaining! A bonus room next to the 3 season porch would make an excellent home office or extra TV room. Plus, the partially finished basement gives you a large living area, a second bathroom and plenty of storage! Don't hesitate to view this home and make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $110,000
