3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $118,000

Happy home contentment here! With great natural light shining through this 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 story home. Spacious living and dining room space. Hardwood under carpets on the main floor - buyer to verify. Upstairs is the 3rd bedroom. Super 3 car plus garage with 2 double sided garage doors. Any car or hobby enthusiast will appreciate. Updates - new roof 2020, new ceiling in the 3rd bedroom 2021, garage & roof 2003, siding 1999, windows, furnace and A/C 1996.

