 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $124,900

Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms, updated kitchen and flooring/paint in bedrooms. Attached garage, finished basement. Large flat backyard with 6' privacy fence and shed with wood burning stove and electricity. Stool in basement waiting for you to finish extra bathroom. Located in Eugene Field Elementary School District.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News