3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $137,900

What a fantastic 3 bedroom, one bath home located in the very desirable Washington Park area. Updated plumbing and electrical, newer furnace/AC and water heater. New sump pump with french drain tile. The kitchen and bathroom have been freshly renovated along with all the lighting in the home. New flooring throughout the home. New garage door. Don't miss this fantastic gem!!!!!

