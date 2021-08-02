 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch in the heart of Rock Island. Seller installed all laminate and tile flooring after purchase in 2013. Electrical panel has been updated as well as newer sump pump. Kitchen has nice cabinets and counter top with built-in range/oven. Other appliances are negotiable. Open basement with ½ bath is ready to be finished. Second and third bedrooms are currently being used as office space and a laundry room. The oversized 2 1/2 car garage has extra storage and the nice sized yard is fenced in the back.

