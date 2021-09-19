3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $150,000

 Skip to main content
Here it is! This well-built 3-BR ranch home with attached 2 car garage is ready for its next owner. Large living room with picture window that brings in lots of light includes a wood burning fireplace. The formal dining room has access through French doors to the 3-season room with newer sliding windows. The kitchen has tons of possibilities! There is a pantry & all appliances stay. Main level bath has a new walk-in shower. Easy storage in the cedar hall closet. This home has been loved for 48 years & includes updated mechanicals (furnace & a/c 2018), water heater (8 yrs), roof (approx 10 yrs), windows (2 yrs). Hardwood floors in the 3 bedrooms. Finished basement is partially waterproofed & includes 2 sump pumps. There is a rec room & a room that could be a den/office/toy room. There is a 2nd bath in the basement & a workshop. Attached 2 car garage has newer garage door, walk up attic & access to back yard. TMI Home Warranty with accepted offer. Property being sold in As-Is condition.

