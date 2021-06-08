 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $150,000

You will be surprised - beautifully redone and decorated. Stainless appliances, engineered wood floors, vinyl siding. Huge deck, fenced yard and 2 car garage, plus 2 car parking slab. Owner has beauty shop off kitchen that could be laundry. Laundry upstairs off bath for now. (The dining room now was a bedroom. The floor in the master sitting room and closet are not all wood. There is no wood under the carpet in those areas.) Finished room in the attic. Roof 2015, GFA & A/C 1996, Floors 2015, W/H 2018, Kitchen remodel 2015. View More

