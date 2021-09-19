 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $165,000

Stop looking! This is the gem you have been looking for! This ALL BRICK 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home touts so much charm! Tall ceilings, large rooms, STUNNING woodwork including gorgeous hardwood floors! Updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining room with amazing built-ins, sparling living area, and remarkable staircase! Large 2 car garage that will fit a full size truck! Sitting on a corner lot in the center of town. This home offer proximity to all the conveniences! This one will not last! Property being sold "AS-Is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News