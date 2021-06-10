3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $178,900

BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER FINANCING ISSUES. Check out this updated 1.5 Story in Rock Island! This home is a 3 BR, 1.5BA with a large, detached 2 car garage. Nice porch on front of home and large patio area with built in gas grill. This home also has a mudroom on North side along with a 3-season room to enjoy the nice weather. Updates per seller all done in 2019 and 2020- New flooring in half bath, kitchen and mudroom. Painted cabinets and backsplash in kitchen. New lighting in kitchen, living room, mudroom and basement. New hardware throughout kitchen and both bathrooms. New trim in kitchen, nursery, master bedroom and full bathroom on upper level. Fresh paint throughout most of the home and many more updates! Schedule your showing and check this one out today! View More