You have never seen a property like this before! 4+ acres of business and pleasure all mixed together to create endless possibilities of life and lifestyle. All brick newer construction 3+ bedroom single family home with 3 car attached garage, open floor plan, elevator, radiant high efficiency heating and cooling are just a few of the amenities this house has to offer. The 2nd house is an updated 3 bedroom 1½ story home. Multiple garden areas, screened entertainment area for cookouts and relaxation, chicken coops and kennels, and yes - also the best 30x50 workshop and 14x45 office storage space you have ever seen. If you also need to access the river for your boats and toys, or trek over to Turkey Island, well we have that here too!! Nestled among other light industrial businesses you can have a serenity retreat, a new business, or figure out a way to combine it all!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $650,000
