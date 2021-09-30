 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $82,500

This charming home has a fantastic layout and is ready for you to put your personal touch on it! Nestled in a quiet area, the main level features an oversized living room and main level bedroom with original hardwoods that are in excellent condition. (Bedroom could also be used as a formal dining room.) Upstairs you will find two more generously sized bedrooms with beautiful hardwoods and a large bathroom. The kitchen features an informal dining area, pantry and French doors to the back deck. This long lot with alley access has so much potential! Parking slab in the back. Priced to SELL.

