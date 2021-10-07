 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900

3 bedroom ranch that boasts over 1100 finished square feet, new roof 2018, and a 2 car garage. This home has the ideal layout with the large living room that enters into the kitchen and is fitted with new carpet. The large kitchen which was fully remodeled in 2014 has many cabinets that are great for storage. The three large bedrooms are down the hallway and all have beautiful hardwood floors. Additional updates include new windows 2014, house insulated 2014, and new HVAC 2014.

