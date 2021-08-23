This is just what you have been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Sherrard ranch on .82 acre lot! No steps! Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Formal & informal dining spaces. Main level laundry area. 2 car attached garage with extra room off the back. Eat in kitchen has breakfast bar, eat in area, appliances stay. Slider off the kitchen leads to nice patio area & wooded, private back yard. Master suite has double closets, attached full bath, and private deck with views of the lake! New roof, furnace, air and water heater! Enjoy all Fyre Lake has to offer- Access to private lake for fishing, boating, skiing, Jack Nicklaus golf course, tennis courts and park. Call for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $239,900
