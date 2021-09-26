 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $124,900

1st Impression: Nice, very nice landscaped yard! Now get ready to be impressed with this meticulously well cared for home. It has that open feel from the 14x15 living room to the 12x19 updated eat-in kitchen. You'll want to spend a lot of time in the bright and cheery 4 season room. What else? A nicely updated bathroom. Super nice 3 car garage with ample storage. Plus a large fenced yard. Numerous updates! You'll want to make this your home!

