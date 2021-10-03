 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $62,000

Investment property in Silvis that could be utilized as a duplex or single family home. 3 bedroom/2 bath 2 story with a 2 car garage and parking slab. Sold as-is.

