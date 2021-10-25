 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $99,900

Looking for easy living on one level? This home has what you need! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home in Silvis has new gutters and roof in 2020, upgraded windows around 2010, Upgraded insulation, new central air in 2017 and new water heater in 2021! Lets not for get the new stainless steel microwave and stove/oven! All appliances and washer dryer to stay. New flooring in kitchen and bedrooms. This home offers you a 1 car 20x12 attached garage AND a 21x19 2 car garage that can be accessed from the back of the 1 car attached garage. Large yard with shed that remains. Whole house inspection completed 8/11/2021. all information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents for accuracy. Agents READ agent remarks

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News