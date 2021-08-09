 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $159,900

So much potential in this 3, possibly 4 bedroom ranch in the heart of Walcott. The 4th bedroom was converted into the main floor laundry room and the original living room was made into a master bedroom. The property is being sold "as-is" and known issues are believed to be easy fixes and have been disclosed to the best of the seller's knowledge. Appliances are "as-is". The radon system fan is not operational. Large concrete patio and spacious flat yard.

