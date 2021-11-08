 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $249,900

Ranch featuring brick front. 1 Year TMI Home Warranty. Well cared for 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Small town living in quiet location. Newer flooring in family room, dining room and hallway. Masonry gas log fireplace in family room and sliding door to covered concrete patio. Plenty of storage and counter top space in kitchen, plus pantry and all appliances. One bedroom has been converted to main floor laundry and could easily be changed back to bedroom. Nice size master bedroom and private bath. Non-conforming 4th bedroom in lower level plus 3rd bath.

