Ranch featuring brick front. 1 Year TMI Home Warranty. Well cared for 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Small town living in quiet location. Newer flooring in family room, dining room and hallway. Masonry gas log fireplace in family room and sliding door to covered concrete patio. Plenty of storage and counter top space in kitchen, plus pantry and all appliances. One bedroom has been converted to main floor laundry and could easily be changed back to bedroom. Nice size master bedroom and private bath. Non-conforming 4th bedroom in lower level plus 3rd bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
- Updated
One person was arrested after an apparent stand-off with police in Davenport.
- Updated
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.
- Updated
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns a…
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
- Updated
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.