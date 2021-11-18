 Skip to main content
3. Buttercupp Candles
Buttercupp Candles sells uniquely scented candles that change with the seasons. Beyond the signature, seasonal and monthly scents, the company also offers the opportunity for people to craft their own candles. People can choose from more than 80 scents to mix and match at one of two locations in Moline and LeClaire, and will get to pour the candle themselves. They're ready to take home within a day. Gifts from Buttercupp Candles can be an experience that lasts beyond the candle bar.

