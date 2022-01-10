3. Housing development, to be called Federal Point, begins construction near Bittner YMCA

A workforce housing apartment complex in Davenport has started construction, according to a press release by TWG, an Indianapolis-based real estate development company that specializes in market rate, affordable, and senior housing developments.
The complex, to be called Federal Point, is a four-story, 185-unit development to be constructed west of the R Richard Bittner YMCA, at 450 LeClaire Street. All units, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, will be reserved for people who earn at or below 60% of the area median income, according to the press release.
Construction on the development is expected to be completed by December 2023.
“We must continue to develop and construct new workforce housing properties that are affordable, not only in communities like Davenport but nationwide,” said Graham Parr, Development Analyst at TWG.
This housing is designed for people getting their first jobs out of school, and often attracts professionals such as early-career teachers and police officers, Parr previously said in an interview.
Parr said TWG Development will own the building for at least 15 years. Parr added that TWG is the parent company of the construction company doing the project and the management company that will run the properties.
The announcement comes as the Quad-Cities is experiencing a shortage of affordable housing, as has been documented by area housing advocates. A study by the Quad City Housing Cluster concluded the area is short more than 6,600 affordable housing units to meet the community’s needs.