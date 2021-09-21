3. Mio Russo Sicilian Bar+Table

Michael Dewitte, owner of Foundry Food+Tap and Terraza Modern Mexican, is set to open a new restaurant in Bettendorf.
Mio Russo Sicilian Bar+Table, 2561 E 53rd St., is moving into the former site of Crust Stone Oven Pizza, serving New York and Detroit-style pizza.
DeWitte said the restaurant is set to open in mid-to-late October. The space has been completely remodeled, which pushed the opening date back from early September.
The restaurant’s signature foods will include the two styles of pizza and Italian beef sandwiches. Some recipes come from Italian restaurants his family owned in the 1950s and 60s, DeWitte said.
"We're looking forward to serving the Bettendorf area," DeWitte said.