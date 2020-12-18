3 p.m., DES MOINES — A grandfather clock in the Great Room at the Kavanagh House, a hospice care facility, strikes the hour. Normally a busy and welcoming space where families struggling with loss can gather, the room is empty, its plush plaid chairs waiting for a time when a grieving loved one once again will be allowed to sit and stay.

“The thing here that we miss is when our families are together, they support each other because they’re all here for the same thing — their loved one is dying of a terminal illness,” says Rob Paulus, team leader for the hospice house, owned by EveryStep Hospice. “They just don’t get that now.”

In an office, Annette Nelson, a registered nurse, sits down to complete charting before her shift ends. For 21 years, Nelson has been providing end-of-life care to patients and support to their families as they grapple with imminent loss. But exactly how she helps them grieve has changed in the face of COVID-19.

“I miss hugging, and that kind of support to patients and families, the most,” Nelson says. “We do a lot of it (now) just by talking and supporting … But losing that contact is hard for me.”