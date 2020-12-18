3 p.m., DES MOINES — A grandfather clock in the Great Room at the Kavanagh House, a hospice care facility, strikes the hour. Normally a busy and welcoming space where families struggling with loss can gather, the room is empty, its plush plaid chairs waiting for a time when a grieving loved one once again will be allowed to sit and stay.
“The thing here that we miss is when our families are together, they support each other because they’re all here for the same thing — their loved one is dying of a terminal illness,” says Rob Paulus, team leader for the hospice house, owned by EveryStep Hospice. “They just don’t get that now.”
In an office, Annette Nelson, a registered nurse, sits down to complete charting before her shift ends. For 21 years, Nelson has been providing end-of-life care to patients and support to their families as they grapple with imminent loss. But exactly how she helps them grieve has changed in the face of COVID-19.
“I miss hugging, and that kind of support to patients and families, the most,” Nelson says. “We do a lot of it (now) just by talking and supporting … But losing that contact is hard for me.”
Colleague Terri Jensen was so inspired by the hospice care her mother received as she battled cancer that she switched careers, now clocking her 15th year as an aide.
"Hospice is heaven's waiting room," she says.
Given the pandemic’s restrictions, Jensen tries to spend more time with each of the home’s residents.
"People get so lonely,” she says. “You almost become a stand-in for their family."
3:25 p.m., BETTENDORF — Selling and servicing fireplaces during the pandemic has been exhausting, the employees of Fireplaces Plus say.
Just as Americans have been buying up swimming pools, boats and bicycles as leisure replacements for vacations, fireplaces are in high demand, too.
“People are staying at home and remodeling rather than traveling,” says sales manager Jerome Praught. “Fireplaces are where people gather. We started getting hammered in September, and we’re booked through January and into February.”
“We have to come in when the store is closed to catch up on paperwork,” adds co-owner Carol Beyhl. “It’s a wonderful problem to have.”
3:38 p.m., DES MOINES — Brian Dotts, a LifeFlight nurse, wheels a COVID patient from Ottumwa into Iowa Lutheran Hospital after a transport flight. The air ambulances used by Iowa’s three largest health systems transfer COVID-19 patients from smaller hospitals that may not be equipped to handle them to bigger medical centers.
