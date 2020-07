Played collegiately at both Illinois and Bradley before being drafted in the fourth round (No. 52 overall) by Boston in 1969. Played nine NBA seasons (1969-78), mostly with the Celtics, averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Played for Milwaukee in 1974-75 and in 10 games with Buffalo in 1975-76 before returning to Boston. Averaged 9.3 and 6.6 in best season in 1970-71 and helped Celtics win 1976 world championship.