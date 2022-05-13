3. The Exercise Coach

In Bettendorf, a "smart fitness studio" franchise called The Exercise Coach opened in April. At 3420 Towne Pointe Dr., Bettendorf, Davenport resident Eduardo Marquez opened the location, according to a news release.

The gym, according to the news release, is "outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment." Workouts are scheduled by appointment only, last 20 minutes, and are supervised by a coach, according to the press release.