3. The Exercise Coach

In Bettendorf, a "smart fitness studio" franchise called The Exercise Coach opened in April. At 3420 Towne Pointe Dr., Bettendorf, Davenport resident Eduardo Marquez opened the location, according to a news release. 

The gym, according to the news release, is "outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment." Workouts are scheduled by appointment only, last 20 minutes, and are supervised by a coach, according to the press release. 

Started in 2011, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011, and has about 130 U.S. locations. 

