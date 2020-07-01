4. Acie Earl (Moline)

Scored 1,779 points in four years at Iowa (No. 3 all-time) and finished as the leading shot-blocker in Big Ten history. Also averaged 6.9 rebounds per game. Drafted in first round (No. 19 overall) by Boston in 1993 and played 193 games in five years with the Celtics, Raptors and Bucks, averaging 5.1 points per game. In best season, averaged 7.5 points with Toronto in team’s debut season. Later played professionally in France, Australia, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Austria, Montenegro and Kosovo and with the LaCrosse Catbirds in the CBA.