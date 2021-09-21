4. Bayside Bistro

Bayside Bistro owners Darryl and Latisha Howlett announced last week their plans to open a second location, this one in Rock Island.
The new location, at 2704 18th Ave., the former Spago's, will provide a larger kitchen and dining space, which Latisha Howlett said was necessary to accommodate the demand the business sees. The feeding capacity of the new location will be more than 100, compared to the original restaurant's capacity of 46. The menu will also expand.
The original Bayside Bistro is located at 1105 Christie St., Davenport.
While the full restaurant won't open until spring 2022, the couple plans to begin offering catering options in mid-October, and take-out in mid-November.
Darryl Howlett said he's always seen Rock Island as the most unique of the Quad-Cities, and is excited to reach customers there.
"We think it's a wonderful place to grow," Latisha Howlett said.