PRICE REDUCED! Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2 acres! Open floor plan on main level. Brand new carpet in living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of windows - watch the skiers at Snow Star. Solid surface counters in chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances including 42" 6 burner gas range, custom cabinetry, tile back splash. Beautiful hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Half bath off kitchen by laundry room. Master suite features 8x11 walk-in closet, new master bath (2016) with walk-in tile shower. Walk-out lower level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bath, and family room with wood burning fireplace. Lower level walks out to lovely trees and acreage. New 26x40 garage/shed for extra lawn mowers, etc. New ejector pump 2019, 170' deep well 2019, fp's cleaned but not used since 2019, new H2O 50 gallon 2020, septic cleaned 2021, 2 propane tanks - 1 for house and 1 for whole house generator. Can have horses.
4 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"For the governor to call the verdict into question is reckless and invites more unrest on our city streets and undermines confidence in our judicial system," the statement said.
- Updated
A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bett…
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in th…
- Updated
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The project is intended to reduce vehicle speeds and cut through traffic on 31st and 32nd Streets from Eastern Avenue to Belle Avenue in Davenport.
- Updated
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
- Updated
Iowa’s football team is going back to work Sunday.
For the second time in two weeks, shots fired call along same Davenport street has neighbors looking for answers
- Updated
For the second time in two weeks, residents along an area of West 15th Street congregated along the sidewalks after a call of shots fired