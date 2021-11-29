 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Andalusia - $350,000

PRICE REDUCED! Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2 acres! Open floor plan on main level. Brand new carpet in living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of windows - watch the skiers at Snow Star. Solid surface counters in chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances including 42" 6 burner gas range, custom cabinetry, tile back splash. Beautiful hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Half bath off kitchen by laundry room. Master suite features 8x11 walk-in closet, new master bath (2016) with walk-in tile shower. Walk-out lower level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bath, and family room with wood burning fireplace. Lower level walks out to lovely trees and acreage. New 26x40 garage/shed for extra lawn mowers, etc. New ejector pump 2019, 170' deep well 2019, fp's cleaned but not used since 2019, new H2O 50 gallon 2020, septic cleaned 2021, 2 propane tanks - 1 for house and 1 for whole house generator. Can have horses.

