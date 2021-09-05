 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $210,000

4 bedroom split level home with 2 baths, convenient location. Close to schools, grocery and shopping. 2 bedrooms on the main level with non conforming 3rd & 4th bedrooms in the lower level. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Kitchen has tile backsplash and stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. Rec room walks out to a nice size yard with mature trees. Home has endless possibilities. PV Schools.

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

