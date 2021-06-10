 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $245,000

This property is located in central Bettendorf. Bike path, schools, shopping, restaurants, all within 3 blocks. Practically don't need a car. Upgrades include: electric panel, GFI's throughout, windows, roof, composite bathroom, deck, radon mitigation system, newer kitchen with high end appliances. Don't miss the walk out basement and partially finished basement. Oak hardwood throughout except kitchen and baths. Freshly painted. View More

