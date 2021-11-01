 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $255,000

Here is your chance to own that 3-5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in Bettendorf you have been looking for! Situated on over a .5 acre lot this home has private back views, a large patio, and an amazing walk-out basement that could double as in-law quarters. Three bedrooms upstairs with an updated kitchen that includes granite countertops. The spacious living/dining room combo includes full-length windows with beautiful wooded backyard views. New AC 2020. The oversized two-car garage completes this home. This home is ready for you to put your own personal touches on it to make it your own! Home being sold "AS IS". All information is estimated and should be verified for accuracy by buyers and buyer's agents. Please see agent remarks. TMI Home Warranty Available!

