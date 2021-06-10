4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $284,900

Beautifully newly renovated home in Pleasant Valley school district! This must see house has four bedrooms, master bedroom has en suite, additional full bath upstairs and an additional half bath off entry. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances as well as a dining area. Off the dining area is a two level deck with a fenced yard. Many updates! Siding, roof, insulated garage doors and air conditioner all replaced in 2020. Ring security staying with house and sale includes range, dishwasher and refrigerator. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, June 13, 2021 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. View More