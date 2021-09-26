 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $320,000

Enjoy living in popular & established Halycon Hills that’s walking distance to AWARD WINNING PV’s Riverdale Heights Elem School, Duck Creek Trail, Hollowview Park, Bett Bike System, Palmer Hills GC, shopping, dining, & more! This 4BR, 3BA home has many updates such as NEW roof & siding (2020), most of the house recently repainted, AC & furnace units replaced (2012) & NEWER windows. BEAUTIFUL hardwood flrs thruout Kitchen & Family Room. Lovely Kitchen features SS appls, tiled backsplash, island, pantry & eat-in dining w/ slider to backyard. Main level Laundry! SPACIOUS Master Suite features 2 closets, & Bathroom. FINISHED bsmt w/ Rec Rm highlighting stone fireplace, NC Bedroom w/ NEW flooring & FULL Bath. Backyard boasts multi-level deck, shed, fence, garden beds, & large mature trees creating privacy. Oversized 2.5 car attached garage! TMI Home Warranty offered.

