MODEL TOWNHOME to be built. These urban inspired townhomes located near the Bettendorf YMCA have all the amenities you've been waiting for. Convenient location, 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5 - 3.5 baths, quartz countertops, 9' ceilings, luxury vinyl plank plus so much more! Walk out lots available, as well as optional finished basement. HOA includes snow removal and lawn maintenance. Enjoy the convenience of walking to the YMCA, restaurants, coffee shop, Bettendorf bike path and more. THIS will be the MODEL HOME - reserve yours today! 53rd, East of Devil's Glen near round-about.
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $342,270
