4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $359,900

Don't miss your opportunity to live in Deer Brook! This Well-Cared-for one owner, 2-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac is ready for its new owner! Over 3,100 square feet finished with 4 large bedrooms up, 4 total baths, bright & open kitchen, multi-use finished basement with steam shower, huge master suite, + a quiet park-like backyard complete with hot tub Jacuzzi. Pleasant Valley Schools and close to all area shopping and attractions! An added Bonus: Deerbrook residents have access to two neighborhood swimming pools, parks, tennis/pickle-ball, and other fun activities throughout the year. Seller is including a one-year TMI Home Warranty at closing for new owner. View More