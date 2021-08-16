Enjoy living in popular Deer Ridge that is walking distance to Pleasant Valley’s Riverdale Heights Elem School, Duck Creek Trail, Bett Bike System, Palmer Hills GC, Shopping, Dining, & more! Pride of ownership shows in this 4BR, 4BA completely UPDATED home! REMODELED Kitchen (2018) features 2 pantries, NEWER SS appls, counters, sink, tile back splash & GLEAMING hardwood flrs! SPACIOUS Master Suite w/ GORGEOUS updated spa-inspired BA featuring stand-alone soaking tub, tiled shower, NEW dual vanity, & walk-in closet! Additional 3 upper BRs generously sized! Additional upper FANTASTIC Bath completely UPDATED w/ NEW carrara marble vanity, hexagon tile flr, modern lighting & paint! NEW Furnace/AC 2020, paint thruout entire house/windows/fireplace/spindles 2020, NEW carpet 2021, NEW light fixtures 2021! Finished Bsmt featuring Rec Rm, Craft Rm/Office/Play Rm, full BA & Storage. Att 3 car garage! Roomy deck to enjoy the newly UPGRADED landscaping & invisible fence. TMI home warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
- Updated
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
- Updated
The Iowa football team's first break of the season is a tough one, the loss of a player who has the second-most returning starts on the offensive line, senior Kyler Schott.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested after he allegedly entered someone's residence and rummaged around for children's dirty underwear.
- Updated
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
- Updated
The Eldridge city administrator has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a "confidential personnel matter." She formerly served in Moline and Geneseo.
- Updated
A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested early Friday morning after reportedly leading Bettendorf police on a high speed chase.
- Updated
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast All-Star team is one victory from the mecca of Little League baseball.
- Updated
Davenport city council members on Wednesday failed to overturn a recommendation denying a request by a Davenport congregation to build a perma…