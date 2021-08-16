4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $399,900

Enjoy living in popular Deer Ridge that is walking distance to Pleasant Valley’s Riverdale Heights Elem School, Duck Creek Trail, Bett Bike System, Palmer Hills GC, Shopping, Dining, & more! Pride of ownership shows in this 4BR, 4BA completely UPDATED home! REMODELED Kitchen (2018) features 2 pantries, NEWER SS appls, counters, sink, tile back splash & GLEAMING hardwood flrs! SPACIOUS Master Suite w/ GORGEOUS updated spa-inspired BA featuring stand-alone soaking tub, tiled shower, NEW dual vanity, & walk-in closet! Additional 3 upper BRs generously sized! Additional upper FANTASTIC Bath completely UPDATED w/ NEW carrara marble vanity, hexagon tile flr, modern lighting & paint! NEW Furnace/AC 2020, paint thruout entire house/windows/fireplace/spindles 2020, NEW carpet 2021, NEW light fixtures 2021! Finished Bsmt featuring Rec Rm, Craft Rm/Office/Play Rm, full BA & Storage. Att 3 car garage! Roomy deck to enjoy the newly UPGRADED landscaping & invisible fence. TMI home warranty included.