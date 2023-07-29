Check out this spectacular like NEW home in North Bettendorf! This home was built in 2020 and is completely finished with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The basement was recently finished with 9 foot ceilings in 2022 complete with a guest suite and wet bar! The main floor is an open concept, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The pantry and primary bedroom closets are a dream for organization, featuring custom made shelves from Comfort Concepts in Bettendorf. This home is located in a subdivision conveniently off of Devils Glen Road and located near shopping, exercise trails, restaurants and more! Don't wait on this one! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $425,000
