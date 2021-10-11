 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $425,000

STUNNING 4BR, 4BA Home COMPLETELY REMODELED & ENHANCED top to bottom! NEW roof, gutters, windows, & siding! New light fixtures/hardware, & paint! See detailed update sheet for all updates & features! BEAUTIFUL hand scraped walnut hardwd flrs on main flr, & tons of natural light! IMPRESSIVE CHEFS Kitchen completely redesigned & RENOVATED features 103" x 48" quartz island, custom hood fan, pantry, under cabinet lights, stacked stone backsplash, Kitchen Aid SS appls, copper farm sink, & GORGEOUS KOCH cabinetry! NEW slider leads to COZY screen porch! Great Rm boasts FABULOUS stacked stone Frpl, w/ built-ins & floating shelves. HUGE Laundry/Mud Rm w/ custom walk in tile shower-perfect for muddy boots or 4 legged friends bath time! FINISHED bsmt w/ Rec Rm, NC BR/Office, BA & tons of storage! 1 of-a-kind, AMAZING backyard OASIS w/ 2 stone patios, seat walls, firepit, landscape lighting, shed, & mature trees for significant privacy. Walk to schools & shopping! Sellers are Lic. Realtor in IA/IL

