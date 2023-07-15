Check out this spectacular like NEW home in North Bettendorf! This home was built in 2020 and is completely finished with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The basement was recently finished with 9 foot ceilings in 2022 complete with a guest suite and wet bar! The main floor is an open concept, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The pantry and primary bedroom closets are a dream for organization, featuring custom made shelves from Comfort Concepts in Bettendorf. This home is located in a subdivision conveniently off of Devils Glen Road and located near shopping, exercise trails, restaurants and more! Don't wait on this one! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since he’s a competitive guy, Blake Shelton should be happy to know that the crowd for his concert was about one-third bigger than the crowd f…
It's not a circus elephant's grave.
Amy Wallis, of Clinton, and David Thompson, of Colona, couldn’t help moving to the music of Darius Rucker on Saturday during the first-ever Co…
Pedal Pub Quad Cities has been in operation since 2019.
In the years before the building at 324 Main St., Davenport, partially collapsed, its owner pushed back on orders from the city of Davenport t…