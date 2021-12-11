Just like new construction! Built in 2019 this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is move in ready & ready for it's next owner! Open concept main living area with vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with large island, breakfast bar, pantry, all appliances stay! Slider off dining area leads to nice size deck, and fully fenced yard! Main level laundry & Nice mud room area. 3 car attached garage. Master suite has walk in closet, full attached bathroom with double sinks & tile shower. Finished basement has large rec room, 4 bedroom, & 3rd full bathroom. Pleasant Valley Schools! Call for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $439,900
