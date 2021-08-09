4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $489,900

The Woodlands, where you find stocked lakes, meandering walk ways leading to the bike trail and a neighborly atmosphere with a community pool. Welcome home to this cozy cottage on Lakeside Dr. Luxury vinyl plank through the main living area, dinette, and kitchen. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with an island and sitting area. Nice trim details and 9 ft ceilings. 3 Bedrooms up and 4th in the finished basement with, rec room and bath. Plus a 3 car garage. Enjoy all of this in our wonderful Bettendorf neighborhood, in the Pleasant Valley School system. Estimate completion date Early February.