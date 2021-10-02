This desirable two story home, located in Hailey Heights, has so much to offer. With over 3,000 square feet of finished living space, you'll find the master retreat situated privately in the back of the home, upstairs, w/ 3 additional bedrooms down the hall. As you walk in the 2 story foyer, you'll find a spacious formal dining room and study leading into large family area & kitchen w/ sit under island overlooking the informal dining area & spacious family room. Downstairs you'll find a huge rec area that is multifunctional with a full bath and egress window for potential 5th bedroom. Recent updates since built in 2018, include large white vinyl fenced in yard, irrigation system, front bed flood lights, trees & landscaping. Book your showing TODAY, and make this home your own!! Pleasant Valley Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
- Updated
Tyler Pence didn’t come into the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon thinking he was going to run his fastest time ever.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
- Updated
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
- Updated
A Rock Island woman was arrested early Friday morning after ramming two squad cars as part of a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in LeClaire.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old in January.
'Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart': Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored on aunt's website
- Updated
There is a memorial in Brantley's honor Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eldridge Community Center. The memorial is open to the public and they'll be serving spaghetti and pizza, some of Brantley's favorite foods.
- Updated
LATEST: Deere & Company and the UAW have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through Oct. 15, according to a news…
- Updated
The driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix suffered what Davenport Police said are non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle slammed into a van a…
- Updated
The Eldridge City Council voted to end employment of the city’s administrator Lisa Kotter.
- Updated
At a marathon meeting where the Eldridge City Council ousted the city administrator in a split vote, they also tabled consequences for the bui…