4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $514,900

This desirable two story home, located in Hailey Heights, has so much to offer. With over 3,000 square feet of finished living space, you'll find the master retreat situated privately in the back of the home, upstairs, w/ 3 additional bedrooms down the hall. As you walk in the 2 story foyer, you'll find a spacious formal dining room and study leading into large family area & kitchen w/ sit under island overlooking the informal dining area & spacious family room. Downstairs you'll find a huge rec area that is multifunctional with a full bath and egress window for potential 5th bedroom. Recent updates since built in 2018, include large white vinyl fenced in yard, irrigation system, front bed flood lights, trees & landscaping. Book your showing TODAY, and make this home your own!! Pleasant Valley Schools.

