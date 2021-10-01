4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $539,900

 Skip to main content
Here's your chance at a beautiful four bedroom, four bath home tucked deep inside the elegant Deerbrook Heights Subdivision with mature trees and a spacious park-like yard. Through the front door, you're greeted by sprawling hardwood floors in the entryway, glass French doors to the office/den, and a welcoming formal dining room. The two-story family rooms features an incredible stone fireplace, wooden mantel, and painted white built-ins. The island kitchen boasts ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a convenient informal dining area. Upstairs you'll find master suite, three oversized bedrooms, one additional full bath, and a Jack & Jill bath. The backyard is ready for all your outdoor entertaining, no matter the weather. With the large deck, screened porch, and massive yard, this space can handle anything you throw at it!

