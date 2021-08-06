Exciting new ranch floor plan located in the Woodland's. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with full finished basement. Walk to The Shops of the Woodlands, bike path, and schools are all so close to this neighborhood. Due to current market conditions with product price increases this home will be rebid once a buyer has written their offer. Subject to final pricing.
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $539,900
A Bettendorf woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The Mississippi Valley Fair returns this week to Davenport. Here are five things to know before heading out.
Davenport city officials say they're taking steps to address numerous congestion, access and pedestrian safety issues at a busy Quad-Cities th…
City of Davenport officials on Monday ordered the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road, to be vacated after a follow-up inspection found the properties' owners failed to make sufficient repairs to what officials said have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
'This epidemic is 100% preventable': Quad-Citians fail to follow police advice to prevent vehicle thefts
Tens of thousands of dollars have been invested by Davenport Police, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and their supporters on a public-awareness campaign aimed at convincing residents to stop leaving their keys in their unlocked cars and trucks. It isn't working.
Davenport police said Friday that all four victims had suffered non-life threatening injuries but one was still in serious condition.
A Davenport man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Two Davenport Police Officers were injured following a vehicle pursuit in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.
A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday morning after a car chase with Iowa State Patrol ended when the man drove into a chain link fence.
A manager for a Minnesota-based rental property owner who failed to make sufficient repairs to what Davenport city officials say have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities evicted tenants last year in violation of both state and federal eviction bans, according to Iowa Legal Aid and online court records.