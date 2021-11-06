 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $541,900

Aspen Homes Model home! Stunning floor plan with creative angles emphasize the great rooms open feel. Strategically place windows for amazing amounts of natural light through out this living space. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is loaded with details. Large walk in pantry with ample cabinetry space. Oversized island with upgraded appliance package. Full finished lower level with spacious rec room, bed and bath. Located in PV school district. Enjoy the exclusive neighborhood pool, fish the two stocked ponds or throw in a kayak to take for a spin. This convenient location with walking trails, meandering sidewalks, mature trees and large lots make this neighborhood the new popular community to live. Aspen Home's current model home.

