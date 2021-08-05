4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $559,900

A must-see, stunning new Aspen Home with an open and airy great room leading into a cook's dream kitchen. This plan features a large walk-in pantry, beautiful cabinetry and quartz counter tops. An oversized island for extra seating is perfect for entertaining or having breakfast with the family. The laundry is conveniently located off the mud room and leads into the master closet. The lovely Master bedroom features a bathroom with a walk-in tile shower. This home features hardwood floors throughout. Two additional bedrooms and a bath complete the main level. A finished lower level consisting of a rec room, 4th bedroom and bath. Located in the Bettendorf neighborhood of The Woodlands with easy access to the interstate, schools, parks, restaurants and grocery stores. Woodlands residents have access to the community pool and beautiful stocked lakes. Additional lots available with mature trees and gorgeous views. Estimated completion in the fall of 2021.