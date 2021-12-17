Bettendorf Iowa Real Estate for Sale in Pleasant Valley School District! High Quality Built New Construction 2 Story by Premier Custom Homes Located in Sought After Century Heights! Conveniently Located Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery & More! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on Main Floor Living Area that is Open to Living Room / Dining / Kitchen! Kitchen includes Custom Dovetail Cabinetry, Quartz Countertop, Large Island, & Huge 12 x 4 Walk-In Hidden Pantry! Master Bathroom Includes Walk-In Tiled Shower w/ Bench, Large Whirlpool Tub, & Dual Sinks! MASSIVE 25 x 9 Master Walk-In Closet! Crawford Ceiling & Wainscoting in Office! Favorable Upstairs Laundry! Stunning Built-In Shelving on Both sides of Tiled Gas-Logs Fireplace in Living Room! Spacious Open Entryway! Big 9 x 9 Mudroom with Built-In Lockers! Enormous 26 x 6 Wrap Around Porch with Stately Columns! Ceiling Fans Throughout! 144 Square Foot Patio in Back! 1 Year Builder's Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $559,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here we go again.
- Updated
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
- Updated
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from…
Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case
- Updated
A Davenport man was found not guilty by a judge Tuesday of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, but was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
- Updated
There were extra police officers at Davenport Central High School Wednesday after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
- Updated
When it’s time, you just sort of know.
Scott County jail facing staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months
- Updated
The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months.
- Updated
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the for…
- Updated
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
- Updated
Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to a…