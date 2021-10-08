Bettendorf Iowa Real Estate for Sale in Pleasant Valley School District! High Quality Built New Construction 2 Story by Premier Custom Homes Located in Sought After Century Heights! Conveniently Located Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery & More! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on Main Floor Living Area that is Open to Living Room / Dining / Kitchen! Kitchen includes Custom Dovetail Cabinetry, Quartz Countertop, Large Island, & Huge 12 x 4 Walk-In Hidden Pantry! Master Bathroom Includes Walk-In Tiled Shower w/ Bench, Large Whirlpool Tub, & Dual Sinks! MASSIVE 25 x 9 Master Walk-In Closet! Crawford Ceiling & Wainscoting in Office! Favorable Upstairs Laundry! Stunning Built-In Shelving on Both sides of Tiled Gas-Logs Fireplace in Living Room! Spacious Open Entryway! Big 9 x 9 Mudroom with Built-In Lockers! Enormous 26 x 6 Wrap Around Porch with Stately Columns! Ceiling Fans Throughout! 144 Square Foot Patio in Back! 1 Year Builder's Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $569,900
