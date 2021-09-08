EXQUISITE custom brick 1.5 story in desirable Linton Hills that is perfectly situated on EXCEPTIONAL .7 acre lot that provides private backyard w/ mature trees, established landscaping & backs to Palmer GC. Just steps from Hollowview Park, Bett Bike System, & PV’s Riverdale Heights Elem! Fantastic 2 story foyer looks into BRIGHT & SUNNY Great Rm w/ flr to ceiling windows, built-ins, gas frpl, & wet bar. IMPRESSIVE Office boasts BEAUTIFUL coffered ceiling, huge windows, & built-ins. ORGANIZED Kitchen w/ LARGE walk-in pantry, island, NEFF cabinetry, Thermadoor cooktop, & carrara marble tile floors. Tons of natural light thru abundance of windows & a door that leads to a TRANQUIL screened porch! Main flr Laundry Rm & Formal Dining! HUGE Master Suite w/ full Bath & His/Hers closets. SPACIOUS upper loft Family Rm w/ addt wet bar & leads to upper deck. On-suite, 2 addt BRs, full Bath & storage rm complete the upper level. Heated 3 car sideload gar w/ bsmt access & irrigation. Over 4500 fin!
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $599,900
