4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $639,900

You'll fall in love with the country feel of Old Hunters Woods & enjoy all the conveniences of the city in this stunning NEW Home by Edgebrooke Homes! Wood floors through out main level featuring foyer, den/office, oversized great room w/ gas fireplace & custom mantel, hearth space, & dinette w/ sliders out to patio. Kitchen opens up to entire main level & features counter height island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, SS appliances, & bonus area w/ upper & lower cabinets perfect for serving area/coffee bar/juice bar, or smoothie station! Main level master w/ 8 x 13 walk in closet w/ access to main level laundry! Garage entry features bench w/ lockers, closet, & drop zone! Upper level w/ 2 spacious BR ALL w/ walk in closets & access to a full BA! 3rd Upper BR & Full BA ready for future finish! Finished LL w/ nice rec/game area, BR & full BA, tons of storage & rough in for future bar area! 40 x 26 side load heated garage! Pleasant Valley Schools!